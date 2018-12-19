KeralaLatest Newselectionsmembers and peopleReligion & FaithPolitics

PM and Amit Shah will visit Kerala next month

Dec 19, 2018, 08:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kerala next month. He will be in the state on January 6 to attend a party programme. He will inagurate a BJP rally in Pathanamthitta district. The rally is supposed to be the flag off of BJP’s general election campaign in Kerala. As the rally is in Pathanamthitta, it is sure that he will express his opinion on the Sabarimala issue. He will also attend a rally in Thirissur in January 27. The BJP has BJP national chief Amimt Shah will attend a rally in Palakkad next month 21 .

