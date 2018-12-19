KeralaLatest News

Rahul Easwar Approaches High Court For this Reason

Dec 19, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: Earlier, Rahul Easwar was arrested from Palakkad Government Rest House for violating the terms of bail. Ranni Nyayalaya court had issued an order to cancel Rahul’s bail and arrest him as Rahul did not arrive to sign in the station. Now Rahul Easwar has submitted a petition on high court questioning the decision of the arrest.
The petition demands that bail should be allowed to him.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 15, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Qatari military jets intercept UAE civil planes

Dec 15, 2017, 08:29 am IST

After Madhya Pradesh, one more state plans death sentence for rapists of children under 12 years

Aug 3, 2018, 07:54 pm IST

Bollywood Sensational Actress Nushrat Bharucha raises hotness on Cover Pic: See

Jan 12, 2018, 02:41 pm IST

Shocking! Customer got beaten up by the seller for this absurd reason

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close