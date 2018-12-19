Rahul Easwar Approaches High Court For this Reason

Kochi: Earlier, Rahul Easwar was arrested from Palakkad Government Rest House for violating the terms of bail. Ranni Nyayalaya court had issued an order to cancel Rahul’s bail and arrest him as Rahul did not arrive to sign in the station. Now Rahul Easwar has submitted a petition on high court questioning the decision of the arrest.
The petition demands that bail should be allowed to him.
