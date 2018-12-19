Latest NewsIndiamembers and peoplePoliticsCrime

Raj Thackeray gets bail

Dec 19, 2018, 06:32 pm IST
A court in Igatpuri in Nashik district of Maharashtra granted bail to MNS chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 2008 case of an attack on a hotel by his party workers.  Thackeray appeared in Igatpuri court, where Judge K.I.Khan granted him bail.

As part of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s strident protest against north Indians in 2008, the party workers had attacked a hotel, owned by a north Indian, in Igatpuri.

Police had booked six persons, including Thackeray, in this connection. Although the other accused had been acquitted by the court earlier, it had issued summons against Thackeray as he had not appeared before it.

