Rajasthan government announces Rs 18,000 crore farm loan waiver

After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan government has now announced waiver for farm loans upto Rs 2 lakh, ANI reported. The state government will bear a burden of Rs 18,000 Crore for the waiver.

Hours after taking oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath had signed documents to waive off farm loan, keeping the promises made in the Congress manifesto before the elections.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also followed the suit and announced that his government will waive farm loans worth Rs 6,100 crore of around 1.66 million farmers.

In the run-up to the state assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised farm loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan within 10 days if the party comes to power.