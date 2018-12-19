Survey reveals that 56% of Indians satisfied with Narendra Modi government

As the general elections are nearing a new survey gives some relief to Narendra Modi lead NDA government. A survey carried out byThe poll – Pulse of the Nation – conducted by Inshorts in the first week of December, revealed that about 56% Indians are satisfied with the current governance and 51% said that their money has been put to good use by the administration. The survey also showed that about 51% of the 1.47 lakh people surveyed felt that corporate frauds and scams have decreased as compared to the last government. “Meanwhile, 20% feel there has been no change,” it said.

“In terms of health and sanitation, we have seen a lot of policies being introduced by the government in their tenure of five years. The satisfaction level with these practices with voters is pretty high, with 62% agreeing to the fact that these conditions have improved over the last 4.5 years”.Also as compared to the previous Government, 42 per cent of Indians feel that internal conflicts affecting the peace and harmony within the country have increased and 20 per cent feel there has been no change,” it said.

“41% young Indians feel that the employment opportunities have not changed in the last five years, 20% young Indians also feel that they have deteriorated in recent times,” the poll said. The poll revealed that 55% have said that the issue of black money has not been handled appropriately.