Yogi emerges as the lead campaigner for the BJP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath emerged as a lead campaigner for the BJP in the Hindi heartland states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh) and Telangana, Livemint reported on November 27, 2018.

An Analysis by IndiaSpend revealed this. They analyzed the electoral data for their study.

Adityanath addressed 58 rallies across these four states, where the BJP won 27 seats and lost 42, our analysis showed.

Adityanath fared slightly better than Modi with a winning percentage of 39.13% compared to Modi’s 28.75%.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, after 27 public rallies addressed by Adityanath, the BJP won 21 of 37 constituencies. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP won five of 23 seats where Adityanath held 23 public meetings.