“Young Women Did Visit Sabarimala Temple”: M.M Mani

Dec 19, 2018, 07:09 am IST
Kochi: Electricity minister M M Mani has said that young women have already entered Sabarimala. He asked if people are still under the illusion that young women have not gone to Sabarimala and asked if Government has ever said that young women have not been there.

When media asked if this is an official declaration, Mani said yes. When media asked the question repeatedly, he asked in what world they are living.

“If we want we can take a lakh women to Sabarimala. Nobody will stop us. We have the capability to do this. But none of that is our business and we are only thinking about offering protection to the people who want to go there”

