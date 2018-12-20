Airtel introduces new Rs. 169 recharge with unlimited data and calls

Airtel has now launched the Rs. 169 prepaid recharge pack in the open market, in order to combat the stiff competition from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and the other telcos.

The new budget pack offers 28 days of validity, and 1GB of 3G/4G data per day to its subscribers. This is in addition to unlimited national calls and 100 SMS messages per day benefits as well. This unlimited combo recharge is now live on the Airtel website and app, and is available in an open market manner.

The new Airtel Rs. 169 unlimited pack offers 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited national calls as well. The validity of this new recharge pack is at 28 days, and is live on the Airtel app and the website as well. This new recharge pack comes soon after Vodafone launched the Rs. 169 pack last week in India. Vodafone also offers 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling for a validity of 28 days. Both these recharges offer 28GB of data benefit for the validity period.