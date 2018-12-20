BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu jumps three spots

In the latest world badminton rankings, both P.V.Sindhu and Sameer Verma have moved up following their spectacular performances at last week’s BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu, who emerged as the champion at this tournament, climbed three spots to No. 3. Sameer Verma, the other Indian who played at this prestigious tournament, jumped a couple of ranking spots to reach a career-high No. 12.

Among the other established shuttlers from India, the newly-married Saina Nehwal remains at the ninth position. Kidambi Srikanth is still eighth while HS Prannoy has moved one place to 20th and Sai Praneeth has risen one rung to 22nd.

The fast-rising Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too soared a couple of spots to reach their career-best ranking of 16th. Indian national champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy too surged a solitary ranking spot to 25th. The top women’s doubles combine of the country, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and the mixed doubles Indian pairs of Ponnappa-Rankireddy and Reddy-Chopra remain static.