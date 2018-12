AICC General Secretary,Former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy has been hospitalized following chest pain.

Oomen Chandy’s health condition is satsifactory, says the doctors. He is in ICU of a private hospital in Thoduppuzha.

Chandy was attending a program organized by Idukki Congress Committee. While having food at a resort in Thoduppuzha, Chandy felt discomfort and was rushed to the nearby private hospital.