Former Union Minister joins Congress’s Mahagathbandhan

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who had recently walked out of the NDA fold, joined the Congress’ mahagathbandhan in Delhi.

Congress’ Ahmed Patel made the announcement at a press conference in Delhi, which was attended by Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Updendra Kushwaha, among others.

Kushwaha was said to be in parleys with the Congress since he quit the NDA after a prolonged battle with the BJP over seat-sharing for the 2019 elections.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had met Kushwaha after the latter quit the NDA. The UPA believes that the former minister’s decision to join it will help it build a momentum against the NDA in Bihar.

The move assumes significance in the run-up to the 2019 elections, especially at a time when the NDA is facing alliance trouble.