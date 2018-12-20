Latest NewsInternational

Germany says US withdrawal from Syria could arm fight against IS

Dec 20, 2018, 10:14 pm IST
Germany on Thursday warned that US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria could endanger a battle against Islamic State terrorists and jeopardize achievements on the front.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a statement said, the IS has been pushed back, but the threat is not over. He said the consequences of Trump’s decision could hurt the fight against the IS.

The foreign minister stressed the need for a political process under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to bring lasting stability back to war-torn Syria.

As defended his controversial decision to pull US forces out of Syria, US President Donald Trump tweeted today that the USA does not want to be the Policeman of the Middle East.

