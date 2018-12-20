Latest NewsRecipe

Here is How to Make Delicious and Spicy Beef Roast

Dec 20, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

1. Beef – ½ Kg( as one piece)
2. Pepper – 10
3. Garlic – 10 pode
4. Ginger – 1 small piece
5. Fenugreek seeds – ½ teaspoon
6. Soya sauce – 2 tablespoon
7. Vinegar – 4 tablespoon
8. Salt – As required (Soya sauce is salty)

Method

Wash the piece and make small gashes around the meat. Marinate the beef with the grinded paste made of pepper, garlic, ginger fenugreek , vinegar and soya sauce. If possible marinated beef in the fridge overnight, or at least for 3 hours. Cook the beef in a pressure cooker in low flame till the cooker whistles twice. Flip the beef upside down and cook for 10 more minutes. When cooking is done, chop the beef into smaller pieces and serve with remaining gravy.

Garnishing

•Garlic- 3 , small pieces
•Beans – 8,9 pieces long, cooked

Garnish them with thinly sliced and sprinkle small pieces and beans.

