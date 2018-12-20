Jinna’s photo in a function organized by Communist leader ignites a row

A photo of Pakistan founder and Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah during an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad jail has sparked a row, with the BJP and right-wing groups demanding strict action against the organisers.

On Wednesday, a function was organised inside the jail premises to mark the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan. During the event, the photo of Jinnah was put up along with that of several other notable personalities like Bahadur Shah Zafar, Tipu Sultan, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, among others. Former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi was the chief guest in the programme.

The programme was organised by ‘Ashfaqulla Khan Memorial Shaheed Shodh Sansthan’, a social organisation run by senior Communist leader Surya Kant Pandey. The organisers said Jinnah had a great role in the freedom struggle and he is a part of India’s culture and heritage.

The incident created a storm with ruling BJP and right-wing groups like VHP demanding strong action against those who organised the programme.

“The organisers by putting up Jinnah’s photo has made great the occasion of Ashfaqulla Khan’s martyrdom day a disputed programme. By doing this they just want to come into the limelight, but this is not accepted, we will take action against them,” local BJP MLA Ved Gupta said. VHP said, “The organisers have committed a great crime by displaying the photo of a separatist and a divisive person and for this act, chief minister Yogi Adityanath must take action against the organisers and jail administration.”