Kerala becomes the transit hub of illicit drug trafficking says Excise commissioner

Dec 20, 2018, 03:43 pm IST
Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh reveals that Kerala has become a transit hub of narcotics transactions. Nowadays the illicit drug traffickers are using the state as a safe haven for transferring their drugs. The drugs from other countries reach Kerala via courier agencies, and from here it is transferred to its destinations via air cargo or through container ships. The drugs are transferred to other Asian countries.

Excise department is now intensifying its operations in Kerala. And now has demanded to the state government to allocate 150 more positions in the department.

