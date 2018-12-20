CinemaLatest News

‘Men in Black International’ official trailer out : Watch Here

Dec 20, 2018, 10:17 pm IST
Sony Pictures has released the first Men in Black reboot trailer, fully revealing the new film Men in Black: International.

Details on the plot are still scarce beyond a story involving a mole inside MiB, but the film toes the line between reboot and continuation as Emma Thomson reprises her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3—but as far as we know, she’s the only connective tissue. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are the new leads, and as you can probably guess from the title, the franchise is going global.

Straight Outta Compton and Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray steps into the director’s chair, taking over for Barry Sonnenfeld who helmed the first three movies. He’s working from a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man), and Sonnenfeld and Steven Spielberg remain onboard as executive producers.

