Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for NH projects worth Rs 9,533 crore

The central government has started projects worth Rs 9,533 crore in the two north-eastern states.

“The government is committed towards socio-economic development of the entire north-east region… These projects will ensure 24X7 connectivity and save travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” Gadkari said.

The minister laid the foundation stone for 96.47 km, worth Rs 2,114.82 crore, of national highways in Roing and 472 km of national highways, worth Rs 5,583.92 crore in Ziro.

Projects in Roing included two-laning of Roing-Hunli section of Hunli-Anini road (NH-313; 74.86 km) at a cost of Rs 1,718.59 crore and Hayuliang-Hawai road section (NH-113; 11.31km) at Rs 256.66 crore. It also included laying stone for a 10.3 km stretch on Hunli-Anini section of NH-313 at a cost of Rs 139.37 crore.

In Ziro, foundation stones were laid for a 26.12 km stretch on Akajan-Likabali-Bame road at Rs 374.73 crore and a six- package project, worth Rs 1,253.19 crore, on Joram-Kolorlang road on NH 713 for a total length of 94.39 km. Gadkari also relaunched a project for two-laning of 351.38 km of Potin to Pangin section of NH-229 worth Rs 3,956 crore.

“In Roing, the union minister inaugurated bridges across Dibang and Lohit River System, including approach road between Chowkham-Digaru and two-laned, Mahadevpur to Buri Dihing section of NH-52 B and Bordumsa- Namchik section of NH-52 B,” a statement by the ministry said.

While the bridges were built at over Rs 1,500 crore, the 25.14 km of Mahadevpur and 22.23 km of Bordumsa sections were built at Rs 136.6 crore and Rs 189.91 crore respectively.

“Over 1,000 km of national highways have been constructed in Arunachal Pradesh during the last four years… And a sum of Rs 28,000 crore is being spent on construction of highways in the state,” Gadkari said.