Nubia Red Magic Gaming Smartphone Launched in India. Check It Out

Nubia Red Magic, that was unveiled in China earlier this year, has now been launched in India.

The USP of this phone has to be its performance powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset yoked with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of dual-lane UFS 2.1 storage. Plus, the phone has three cooling ports as well as extra layers of graphite and a convex-styled back to keep it cool during intense gaming session.

It sports a 6-inch full HD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and thankfully, there’s no notch.

it is a gaming smartphone, it comes with some gaming-centric features such as an RGB-LED strip with 16 million colors at the back, a dedicated gaming button to turn on the gaming mode to disable all notifications while gaming and a thermal solution to dissipate heat.

The Nubia Red Magic price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the lone 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale exclusively through Amazon.in starting 12am IST (Midnight) on Thursday, December 20.