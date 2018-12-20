PM Narendra Modi to address two rallies in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta, the central Kerala district where the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple is located, on January 6.

He will again visit the state on January 27 to inaugurate a conference of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the saffron party, in Thrissur, BJP sources here said.

The selection of Pathanamthitta as the venue for the prime minister’s public meeting assumes significance in the wake of the boiling Sabarimala women’s entry issue and the continuing protest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over it.

The two meetings to be addressed by Modi will also virtually turn out to be the curtain raiser to the BJP’s campaigns for the coming Lok Sabha elections in the southern state.

Modi’s visit is expected to give a boost to the BJP state leadership, which is facing intense criticism from various quarters for calling back-to-back hartals on the Sabarimala row.

The indefinite fast staged by the party leaders in front of the state Secretariat here, demanding the lifting of prohibitory orders and other restrictions at Sabarimala, is yet to create any desired impact.

In a recent interaction with party workers in the state, Modi, while referring to the Sabarimala issue, had told party workers to express their views firmly to convince people while following democratic and constitutional norms.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said besides the prime minister, BJP national chief Amit Shah will address workers in Palakkad on December 31.