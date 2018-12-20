PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off India’s first engineless train on Dec 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Train 18, India’s fastest and first engineless train on December 29.PM Modi will flag off Train 18 from Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

The train, to be flagged off by PM Modi, will run between Delhi and Varanasi. Train 18 will replace Shatabdi trains.

Train 18, manufactured by ICF Chennai at a cost of Rs 100 crore, recently became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during trial-run on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route.

The gleaming blue-nosed train comes fitted with amenities at par with the best in the world — from on-board WiFi to a GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature according to occupancy and weather.

The train will have two executive compartments which will have 52 seats each and trailer coaches will have 78 seats each. The executive class will have rotating seats to match the direction of the train.

According to the tentative plan, the train will start from New Delhi station at 6 am and is expected to reach Varanasi at 2 pm. For the return journey, the train will start at 2.30 pm from Varanasi and reach the national capital at 10.30 pm on the same day.