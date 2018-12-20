PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ASI museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an archaeological museum in Lalitgiri, Odisha during his visit to the state scheduled for next week, Minister of Culture Mahesh Sharma said on Thursday.

“The Archaeological Museum, Lalitgiri, is sure to add more charm to tourism in the region and increase the immense potential of employment generation,” Sharma said at a press conference held here. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also accompanied him.

Built by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the museum aims to protect and preserve retrieved antiquities. The government has spent Rs 10 crore on constructing the museum, spread over an area of 4,750 sq.m.

ASI Director General Usha Sharma said that the most important finds in Lalitgiri are relic caskets found inside the stupa during excavations in 1985. Three Khondalite stone caskets were found, of which two have one set of steatite, silver and gold caskets each with the relics inside in the form of charred bones.