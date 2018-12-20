Railways’ fastest Train pelted with stones during trial run

The Railways’ fastest train — Train 18 was pelted with stones during a trial run between Delhi and Agra.Train 18 running at 180 km/h between Delhi and Agra. The train touched 181 kmh for record sake. Some vandal threw a stone breaking a glass. The incident is being investigated, officials said. The country’s first engine-less train will replace Shatabdi trains and will run between Delhi and Varanasi.

Train 18, manufactured by ICF Chennai at a cost of Rs 100 crore, recently became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route. The gleaming blue-nosed train comes fitted with amenities at par with the best in the world—from onboard WiFi to a GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points, and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature according to occupancy and weather.

According to the tentative plan, the train will start from New Delhi station at 6 am and is expected to reach Varanasi at 2 pm. For the return journey, the train will start at 2.30 pm from Varanasi and reach the national capital at 10.30 pm on the same day.

The train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29.