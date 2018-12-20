Roasted Coconut Chutney Powder, Goes Along Well With Rice

Ingredients

Coconut. – 4 cups

Urad dal. – 4 tbspn

Curry leaves- 1 cup

Dry chillies/ chilli powder

Tamarind

Salt

Asafoetida

Lime leaves – 2-3

Sugar

Roast urad till golden brown. Allow to cool and grind. Roast coconut, dry chillies (if using chilli powder add it later with tamarind) n curry leaves in medium flame. Stir continuously. When coconut turns golden brown, add lime leaves, tamarind n asafoetida. Roast for another 3-4 mins. Add salt. Let it cool down and then grind.

Add urad dal powder to this and mix well. Add 1-2 tsp sugar, mix and store in an airtight container. Enjoy!