Roasted Coconut Chutney Powder, Goes Along Well With Rice

Dec 20, 2018, 02:04 pm IST
Ingredients

Coconut. – 4 cups
Urad dal. – 4 tbspn
Curry leaves- 1 cup
Dry chillies/ chilli powder
Tamarind
Salt
Asafoetida
Lime leaves – 2-3
Sugar

Roast urad till golden brown. Allow to cool and grind. Roast coconut, dry chillies (if using chilli powder add it later with tamarind) n curry leaves in medium flame. Stir continuously. When coconut turns golden brown, add lime leaves, tamarind n asafoetida. Roast for another 3-4 mins. Add salt. Let it cool down and then grind.
Add urad dal powder to this and mix well. Add 1-2 tsp sugar, mix and store in an airtight container. Enjoy!

