NEWScelebrities

Sapna Choudhary’s dance performance with Daler Mehendi : Watch Video

Dec 20, 2018, 07:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sapna Choudhary has shaken leg with popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi. Earlier, the pictures from the performance took the internet by storm and now the video of Sapna and Daler’s dance is out.

Ditching her Haryanvi thumkas, Sapna gets groovy and performs bhangra on the Punjabi tunes. In the video, Sapna is seen grooving to Kudiyan Sehar Diyan and the song is being sung by Daler Mehendi himself. Well, the video will just bring a smile to your face.

The video is shared by one of her fan pages and is taking internet on fire. Dressed in a pink shimmery top and white skirt, Sapna has teamed up her looks with subtle makeup, kohled eyes and curly hairs. On the other hand, Daler Mehendi is seen donning a floral shirt and white trousers teamed up with a shawl and sports shoes.

Tags

Related Articles

Swara-Bhaskar-trolled-for-masturbation
Jun 6, 2018, 09:35 am IST

Swara Bhaskar shuts trolls over her masturbation scene

Jun 21, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

Wife Leaves Husband For his Friend as he is “better in bed”, Disappointed Husband sells Wedding Ring on ebay

Jun 22, 2018, 06:14 pm IST

Did You Know? Being an Anxious Person Has this Surprising Benefit!

howitzers
May 12, 2018, 05:57 pm IST

Make In India : Indian Army to get first batch of ‘Made in Gujarat’ Howitzer guns soon

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close