Sexual harassment complaints: techie ends life

A senior executive of a global IT company committed suicide. He was temporarily suspended following complaints of sexual harassment at workplace.

35-year old, Swaroop Raj, an assistant vice-president in Genpact, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife at their Sector 137 home in Noida.

Raj was barred by the company from taking any official work pending an inquiry into the allegations made against him by two employees recently. He had joined the company in 2007 and was promoted to the senior post recently.

A purported suicide note was also found from the spot which was addressed to his wife. In the note, Raj claimed that the allegations against him were “baseless” but people would “look at him with the same eye even if he comes clean”. “I want to let you know how much I love you. Two of the employees have alleged me with sexual harassment but trust me I didn’t do anything. I know the world will understand this but, you and our families should trust me. The allegations are baseless and the entire Genpact will soon know about it,” the letter read.