Sri Lanka: 28 Cabinet Ministers sworn in

In Sri Lanka, a total of 28 cabinet ministers were sworn in today. President Maithripala Sirisena administered the oath of office to the ministers this morning. The swearing-in comes after the leader of United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as Prime minister on Sunday. Most of the ministers who were there in Wickremesinghe government before October 26 have retained their portfolios.

Thilak Marapana is the foreign minister while Mangala Samaraweera retained the finance portfolio. Wickremesinghe has kept with himself the portfolio of national policies, economic affairs, resettlement and rehabilitation, and northern development. President chose to keep law and order portfolio with himself.

Earlier, UNP has forwarded a list of 36 members to the President but President has removed several names from the list keeping the cabinet size to 30 including himself and Prime minister. The President heads the cabinet and holds the Defense, Mahaweli Development and Environment portfolios. Sirisena rejected the MPs who crossed over to the UNP and some others who were critical of him.