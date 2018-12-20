KeralaLatest News

Trivandrum Sports Hub to have Five Cricket Matches on January

Dec 20, 2018, 06:11 am IST
Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram had managed to grab the eyeballs of poeple around the world for the facilities it offered as well the support of the local crowd. But then as per the rotation policy, not a lot of international matches come to this stadium. Now, in a news that would bring cheers to the fans, England A team is all set to play five limited over matches with India A in the Trivandrum Sports Hub. Check out the schedule.


After the limited over matches, the 5 day matches will be played om Krishnagiri stadium in Wayanad.

