Vijay Sethupathi to Make Mollywood Debut with this Actor

Vijay Sethupathi is creating sensation across South India with his movies and his latest film 96 has been no different. He enjoys a great fan following even among Malayalam audience and they have been eagerly waiting for his entry into Mollywood industry. It seems that the wait is finally over.

It has been reported that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his Mollywood debut with actor Jayaram. The film will be produced by Premachandran M G in the banner of Sathyam Movies. The shoot of the film which has not yet been titled will start from January.