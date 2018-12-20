Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Vijay Sethupathi to Make Mollywood Debut with this Actor

Dec 20, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Less than a minute

Vijay Sethupathi is creating sensation across South India with his movies and his latest film 96 has been no different. He enjoys a great fan following even among Malayalam audience and they have been eagerly waiting for his entry into Mollywood industry. It seems that the wait is finally over.

It has been reported that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his Mollywood debut with actor Jayaram. The film will be produced by Premachandran M G in the banner of Sathyam Movies. The shoot of the film which has not yet been titled will start from January.

Tags

Related Articles

bomb-blast
Apr 13, 2018, 07:29 am IST

Huge Bomb Blast at Football Stadium, 5 Killed

Oct 29, 2018, 11:52 am IST

“P.M modi Had Taken Foreign Aid While he was Gujarat’s C.M”: Pinarayi Vijayan

Sep 24, 2018, 10:14 pm IST

Vivo V9 Pro to be Launched this Week. Know All About It

Apr 24, 2018, 02:59 pm IST

15 more bodies of the Maoists found from Indravati river, death toll rises to 37

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close