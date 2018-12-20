“Women Wall Will Create History”: Health Minister K K Shailaja

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government’s Women Wall to protect the renaissance values in Kerala has not had a smooth lead up to the event. Many eminent personalities like Sara Joseph and Manju Warrier has withdrawn from the movement citing different reasons and the party’s ‘not so strict’ approach against P.K Sasi, has not made things any better either. But that hasn’t affected the enthusiasm of the Health Minister K K Shailaja as she said the Women Wall is all set to be a part of the history.

While speaking on a meeting at Secretariate Durbar hall to analyse the situation, she requested everyone to reach the correct sport at the right time in the Wall.

The organisers informed the minister that all steps necessary to make the wall a huge success have already been taken. The meeting found that a lot of awareness is needed to face all the campaign against the women wall.