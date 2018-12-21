19-year-old boy hangs himself after losing his new cell phone

A 19-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence after losing his new mobile phone.

The deceased, who was identified as Pramod Rathod of Karmayogi Society Surat, feared that his parents would scold him for losing the phone. None of the family members of the deceased were present at home when Rathod committed suicide.

According to a report , the police did not find any suicide note. Rathod’s family told the police that he was upset after losing his new mobile phone. Reportedly, the deceased had recently bought a mobile phone worth around Rs 20,000 from his earnings.

Rathod, who worked as a driver, earned enough to support his family and meet his expenses. Within a few days of purchasing the mobile phone, Rathod lost it.

A police official of Pandesara police station said that Rathod feared that he would get a scolding from his parents and they suspected that he committed suicide of that fear. The police are also looking for possibilities if Rathod has other issues in personal or professional relationships.