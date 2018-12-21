KeralaCinemaLatest Newscelebritiesmembers and peopleEntertainmentPolitics

After criticizing Manju Warrier on Women Wall,this is what G.Sudhakaran says about ‘Odiyan’

Dec 21, 2018, 04:14 pm IST
Mohanlal’s recently released film ‘Odiyan’ was been a victim of mass degrading in the social media. The film directed by V.A.Sreekumar Menon was received mixed reviews by critics. But amidst of all degrading and criticisms, the film got a whopping box office collection and the film broke all existing records in the Malayalam film industry. Later on, family audiences full heartedly welcomed the film and now it is going steady in cinema halls.

Now PWD minister G.Sudhakaran has come forward to praise the film. After seeing the film he expressed his opinion on his Facebook page. He liberally praised Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and director Sreekumar Menon for the film.

