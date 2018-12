Thiruvananthapuram: After a gap of two days, the fuel prices have dropped again. Price of Petrol fell by 17 paisa and Diesel prices were dropped by 15 paise. For the last two days, the prices remained the same without any change.

Today at Thiruvananthapuram, One-litre Petrol costs Rs 73.67 and One Litre diesel costs Rs 69.23 Rs. In Kochi, the rates are Rs 72.39 and 67.92 respectively.