Bangkok to Varanasi flight renamed as ‘Paap and Prashchit’ route by Twitter

Dec 21, 2018, 09:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

The budget airline, IndiGo Airlines recently announced a direct flight from Bangkok to Varanasi.  Varanasi is a city in Uttar Pradesh that is famous for its Shiva temples and the spectacular evening prayer which takes place in the devotion of goddess Ganga on the banks of her namesake river. The city is often referred to as the spiritual capital of India. Bangkok, on the other hand, is famous for an entirely different reason. Apart from its scenic beaches and eclectic food, the capital city of Thailand is also famous for its vibrant sex trade. It is often referred to as the sex capital of the world and is the preferred destination for many a ‘coming-of-age’ trips.

A journalist recently posted a photo of the advertisement, adding that his WhatsApp group was going mad with it. He called it the “Paap and Praschit route” meaning the “sin and make amends” route announced by Indigo. The photo was soon all over Twitter with many chiming in with their additions.

 

 

 

