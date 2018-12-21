Latest NewsPolitics

BJP is the only threat the Nation is facing, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Dec 21, 2018, 05:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

The only threat that the nation faces is from the BJP and its government, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday in response to the Centre’s move to authorise 10 central agencies to intercept “any information” on computers.

Terming the move as “wrong”, he said such a provision should be used selectively for a district or a region where the law and order situation was bad.

“But, they have done it for the entire country, without specifying any region or district, or person. Are we all

anti-nationals? Now all the 1.3 billion people are under suspicion and our telephones and computers will be checked. This is wrong.

“Whenever the BJP feels it is going out of power, it talks about the nation being in danger. The country is not in danger…it is because of the BJP that the nation is in danger. If they go, the danger will come to an end. It is due to them that the country is in danger and is weakened,” Azad told reporters outside Parliament.

He earlier raised the issue in Rajya Sabha leading to an uproar in the Upper House.

The senior Congress leader said the country, from 1947 to 2014, was united and Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were together.

“The biggest danger to the country is the BJP and its government and it is due to them that the country is in danger. India faces no other threat,” he said.

