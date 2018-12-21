Check Out Advocate Jayasankar’s Sarcastic FB Post on Women Wall

Kerala Government has been trying hard to explain the need of the Women Wall it is planning to raise on January 1 and to ensure the participation of more people in it. But with each passing day, it is losing support and Advocate Jayasankar, in his typical style took a sarcastic dig at Government’s decision. Here is a translation of his Fb post:

There is no money in the treasury. The flood relief and reconstruction works have hit a dead end. Government is clueless without proper funds to build the ‘new Kerala’

C.M said that not a single rupee would be taken from the treasury to be spent on Women Wall. All expenses will be incurred by the community organisations. C.M knows nothing about these ‘Renaissance leaders’. They are only interested in taking advantage of the government.

No women would come to make wall without getting their travel and food expenses funded. No cultural leader would come without getting their TA and DA.

IF the women wall has to succeed, government employees have to take part in it. The government has to spend money. So they decided to spend a 50 crores from the treasury.

Jayasankar ends the post with an ironic statement that the Government will somehow make women wall a success even if they have to spend Rs 500 crores on it.