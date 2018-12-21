Christmas Special Recipe : Chicken 65

Chicken 65 is a famous appetiser or starter recipe from Tamil Nadu. It can also be served as a side-dish, that goes great with rice and sambar. To reduce heat in the recipe, just substitute half of chilli powder with shimla mirch powder.

Ingredients

1 kg. Chicken (boneless, skinless thighs)

2 tsps. Corn flour

2 tsps. All Purpose Flour

1 Egg

1.5 tsps. Ginger (paste)

1.5 tsps. Garlic (paste)

2 tsps. red chilies (powder)

12 green chilies

2 cups Yoghurt

1 tsp. All spice powder (cloves, cinnamon, cardamom)

4 drops Food Color (Red)

Onion for garnishing

3 tsps. Lime juice

Salt to taste

Vegetable Oil for frying

How to Make Chicken 65 (Hot and Spicy Chicken)

Mix corn flour, all purpose flour, egg, ginger garlic paste, chilli powder and salt to thick batter. Add water if required.

Add chicken pieces to the batter and marinate for an hour.

Deep fry the marinated chicken pieces till they turn golden.

Heat 4 tsp oil in a sauce pan and add slit chillies, yogurt, garam masala, red color, little salt and the fried chicken pieces.

Fry for 4-5 minutes and remove from heat.

Add lime juice, mix well and garnish with onions.