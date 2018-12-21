Christmas Special Recipe : Mexican Chicken Casserole

A casserole refers to food cooked and served in a casserole – a large, deep dish used both in the oven and as a serving vessel. This Casserole recipe has a Mexican twist to it with ingredients like kidney beans and salsa. Serve the garnish in bowls so guests can top their portions with diced tomatoes, sour cream and a sprinkle of cilantro.
Ingredients
1.5 cups crushed tortilla chips
500 gms. Chicken meat, cooked and shredded
100 gms. kidney beans, boiled
100 gms. Corn kernels, boiled
4 tbsp. Tomato sauce
1 cup prepared salsa
1 cup chopped red Onion
1 green bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
1/4 cup chopped fresh Cilantro leaves
1 tablespoon minced Garlic
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
6 ounces grated sharp Cheddar cheese
For Garnishing:
2 cups diced (1/4-inch) ripe Tomatoes
1 cup sour Cream
1/2 cup chopped fresh Cilantro leaves
How to Make Mexican Chicken Casserole
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Grease a 13×9-inch baking dish, then scatter the crushed tortilla chips evenly on the bottom.
Combine the chicken, beans, corn, tomato sauce, salsa, onion, bell pepper, cilantro, garlic, salt and pepper in a bowl. Place half the mixture evenly in the baking dish. Combine the cheese, then sprinkle half over the mixture.
Cover with the remaining half of the chicken-and-bean mixture and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.
Bake for 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Serve the garnishes in bowls, so guests can top their portions with diced tomatoes, sour cream and a sprinkle of cilantro.
