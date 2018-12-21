Christmas Special Recipe : Mexican Chicken Casserole

A casserole refers to food cooked and served in a casserole – a large, deep dish used both in the oven and as a serving vessel. This Casserole recipe has a Mexican twist to it with ingredients like kidney beans and salsa. Serve the garnish in bowls so guests can top their portions with diced tomatoes, sour cream and a sprinkle of cilantro.

Ingredients

1.5 cups crushed tortilla chips

500 gms. Chicken meat, cooked and shredded

100 gms. kidney beans, boiled

100 gms. Corn kernels, boiled

4 tbsp. Tomato sauce

1 cup prepared salsa

1 cup chopped red Onion

1 green bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1/4 cup chopped fresh Cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon minced Garlic

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 ounces grated sharp Cheddar cheese

For Garnishing:

2 cups diced (1/4-inch) ripe Tomatoes

1 cup sour Cream

1/2 cup chopped fresh Cilantro leaves

How to Make Mexican Chicken Casserole

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Grease a 13×9-inch baking dish, then scatter the crushed tortilla chips evenly on the bottom.

Combine the chicken, beans, corn, tomato sauce, salsa, onion, bell pepper, cilantro, garlic, salt and pepper in a bowl. Place half the mixture evenly in the baking dish. Combine the cheese, then sprinkle half over the mixture.

Cover with the remaining half of the chicken-and-bean mixture and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.

Bake for 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Serve the garnishes in bowls, so guests can top their portions with diced tomatoes, sour cream and a sprinkle of cilantro.