Christmas Special Recipe : Moroccan Spiced Chicken Tagine

A tagine, an unglazed clay pot, is typically used to make this Moroccan dish. In case you don’t have a tagine, you could use an oven-friendly cast-iron pan with an oven-safe lid.
Ingredients
3/4 pound boneless, skinless Chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-inch strips
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons Olive oil
1/2 cup chopped red Onion
1 medium-sized zucchini, shredded
1/3 cup drained and chopped sun-dried Tomatoes
2 1/2 cups Chicken broth
3 tablespoons golden Raisins
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon crumbled Saffron threads
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon ground Nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
1 cup uncooked couscous
3 tablespoons chopped fresh Cilantro leaves, for garnish
How to Make Moroccan Spiced Chicken Tagine
Sprinkle the chicken with salt.
Place the olive oil in a large oven over medium heat. Add the chicken, onion, zucchini and tomatoes.
Cook for about 4 to 6 minutes. Stir until the chicken is no longer pink and the vegetables are tender
Add all remaining ingredients except the couscous and cilantro.
Bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the couscous, cover, and remove from heat.
Let it stand for 5 to 7 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed.
Fluff the couscous with a fork. Serve sprinkled with cilantro.
