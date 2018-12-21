Christmas Special Recipe : Moroccan Spiced Chicken Tagine

A tagine, an unglazed clay pot, is typically used to make this Moroccan dish. In case you don’t have a tagine, you could use an oven-friendly cast-iron pan with an oven-safe lid.

Ingredients

3/4 pound boneless, skinless Chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-inch strips

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons Olive oil

1/2 cup chopped red Onion

1 medium-sized zucchini, shredded

1/3 cup drained and chopped sun-dried Tomatoes

2 1/2 cups Chicken broth

3 tablespoons golden Raisins

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon crumbled Saffron threads

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground Nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

1 cup uncooked couscous

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Cilantro leaves, for garnish

How to Make Moroccan Spiced Chicken Tagine

Sprinkle the chicken with salt.

Place the olive oil in a large oven over medium heat. Add the chicken, onion, zucchini and tomatoes.

Cook for about 4 to 6 minutes. Stir until the chicken is no longer pink and the vegetables are tender

Add all remaining ingredients except the couscous and cilantro.

Bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the couscous, cover, and remove from heat.

Let it stand for 5 to 7 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed.

Fluff the couscous with a fork. Serve sprinkled with cilantro.