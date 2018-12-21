Congress party celebrating like a family feels a son is born after many years,says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Congress party is celebrating like a family feels when a son is born after many years, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Addressing the two-day BJP national women’s wing convention at Gandhinagar, the Gujarat CM said, as reported by The Hindustan Times, “The way a family feels with the birth of a son after many years… overjoyed… overhappy… the Congress is similarly overwhelmed with recent wins. In Madhya Pradesh, their lead is very thin… still they are overjoyed.”

The comments by Rupani were observed during the convention which would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The meet, where BJP women members from across the country are participating, was attended by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

The Congress, under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi, tasted victory in three states by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held Assembly elections. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress won 114 seats, while in Rajasthan it secured 99 seats. Congress formed the government in Chhattisgarh with 68 seats.