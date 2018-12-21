Congress spreading lies on Rafale deal, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Congress was misleading the country on Rafale and Sohrabuddin issues, but the truth was out after court judgments, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Defence Minister was in Gandhinagar to inaugurate and address the BJP Mahila Morcha Sammelan.

“Just to gain power, the Congress is blaming the current government, but the BJP has done so much which the Congress couldn’t do even in 60 years,” she said. She specially mentioned Prime Minister’s various welfare schemes such as Jandhan Yojana, Mudra, Ujwalla, Matruvandana and Sukanya.

“Poor people earlier dreaded to enter a bank, but the Modi government has opened up 33 crore bank accounts. From the Lok Sabha speaker to the defense minister, the foreign minister, women are in power. The women now are rightfully using their rights in parliament, state assemblies and local bodies. A common woman like me, through the BJP, is now sitting in a responsible position of the defence minister,” Sitharaman told the gathered women.

“It is only in the BJP that a woman can receive such respect and rightful position,” she added.

Later addressing the media, while citing the recent court verdicts on Rafale deal and the Sohrabuddin fake encounter, she said, “For years the opposition is spreading lies. This is all done just to defame the then Gujarat Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today also, the Congress just to get in power, is spreading lies through conspiracies.”