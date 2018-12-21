Delhi Police to soon charge Kanhaiya Kumar ,Umar Khalid in sedition case Sources

The Delhi Police is in the process of finalising its charge sheet in the sedition case against former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and other activists, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested in 2016 on charges of sedition for allegedly organising an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The arrests had triggered a huge controversy with the opposition slamming the police for “working at the behest of ruling BJP”.

The controversial programme sparked outrage after allegations were made that anti-national slogans were raised. The arrest of Kumar catapulted him to national fame and resulted in protests across the country. After footage of the event was found to be authentic, some students were questioned by the Special Cell sleuths last year.