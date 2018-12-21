KeralaLatest News

Govt fund will not be utilised for women’s wall, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Dec 21, 2018, 06:36 pm IST
Women’s Wall on New Year would not be implemented with the government fund,said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The 50 crore is earmarked for the welfare activities of women. The campaign to spend money from it is wrong. A single penny would not be spend for the wall from the state fund, the chief minister said.

Minister Thomas Isaac too clarified that the government will not spend money for the wall. He said money from the budget will not be spend. The government’s affidavit has been misinterpreted. Women’s organisations will collect money on their own and they are quite capable for it, reacted Isaac in twitter.

Kerala renaissance is not a monopoly of the CPM and the chief minister has violated the rights of the assembly, said opposition leader Oommen Chandy.

