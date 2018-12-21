Hope SC takes hard look at surveillance order, says Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed that he hopes the Apex court will take a “long hard look” at the authority given by the Central government to agencies to scan “any information” present in any computer system.

Taking to social media site Twitter, Omar Tweeted, “Given that the government has now authorized multiple agencies to snoop on the personal & official computers of the Hon’ble judges of the Supreme Court I hope the SC takes a long hard look at the legality of the order.

Omar reacted following the order passed late Thursday by the ‘Cyber and Information Security’ division of the Union Home Ministry authorises 10 Central agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to intercept, monitor, and decrypt “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer”.