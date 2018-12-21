Joy Mathew Lashes Out at Kerala Government’s Women Wall

Kerala Government’s decision to implement Women Wall on January 1 has attracted quite a lot of criticisms and actor Joy Mathew hasn’t spared the move either. In an interview given to a Malayalam Daily, the actor-director unleashed criticisms on the Government.

“I remember it reading somewhere that certain people in a country would do anything to make use of the obsolete things in their house. For example, the iodine which was used to heal wounds. What can they do with the outdated iodine? They inflict injury upon each other and then put iodine over the wound.

When you hear the Government’s answer from where the money for Women Wall is sourced, you get such a feeling that the Government tried to pull off a similar ‘iodine’ here. The government said that because the financial year was coming to an end and they had surplus funds, they used Women Wall to make sure the funds are not wasted!

It is only when a Government understands the common feeling in the society that they can be an entity with farsightedness. If this wall was raised to rebuild Kerala after the floods, people would have raised a Fortress and not just a wall.

The fact that it only takes about Rs 5 lakhs to build a house means that we could have built 1000 homes for Rs 50 crore. If those houses were built in the name of women who lost their assets in flood, they would have felt really secure in it. Even the court would say that it was an asset. Isn’t it how women should be empowered? There are people who did not even get Rs 10000 yet and then comes Renaissance Wall!

If 16 lakhs women are needed to build the wall and if all the women take leave to be a part of the wall and assuming that one woman gets a salary of Rs 300 per day, their involvement in the wall alone will incur a loss of Rs 48 crores. One of the ministers said 50 lakhs of women would take part in the wall, imagine the loss. Add to that the transportation expenses. Imagine how much has to be spent on police vehicles alone.

Even if the wall is built, how can it usher in the Renaissance? The same people who say Kerala is in different strata divided by castes are ignoring certain castes and keeping certain castes close.

Walls are built to keep something safe from others, this wall also would imply government has something to hide.

Also, a financial year ends in March and not in December, if they wanted to make good use of the money, there was still enough time”