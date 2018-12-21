Make In India : DRDO to develop ‘Multi Mission Maritime Aircraft’ for Indian Coast Guard

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a multi mission maritime aircraft (MMMA) for the Indian Coast Guard.

This aircraft will reportedly be deployed to prevent intrusion into Indian waters by unidentified vessels. It will be weaponised to prevent unwanted intruders and will keep an eye on dumping of oil and pollution.

“Development of the specialised surveillance vehicle is under process,” Former Chairman of DRDO, S Christopher said while speaking on ‘growth of Indian airborne surveillance systems’ at the first webinar organised as part of Aero India 2019.

“The MMMA will play a key role in sea surveillance of surface ships and boats,” he said. After the induction of the first version of Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) into Indian Armed Forces, six bigger versions of aircraft are being developed.

DRDO has been at the forefront of developing technologies in the defence domain. “Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar (AESAR)” technology developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) was offered to the industry by DRDO earlier in August. The lab has asked companies to submit their profiles to apply for the project.