MAKHNA: Yo Yo Honey Singh breaking the internet with latest video song ; Watch here

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s comeback song and his all-new single MAKHNA, has been released. The wait is over, the singer is set to rule the chart and thrill the hearts of his fans once again. Honey Singh is returning to the music scene with Makhna after a long hiatus. Fresh and peppy, the song has been making quite a buzz since the trailer launch on December 14.

“Yo My Makhna!! Finally the wait is over #Makhna out now…” tweeted Yo Yo Honey Singh on Friday, December 21, sharing the video posted on YouTube.

Shot in beautiful Havana against the serene blue sea, Makhna video is out on YouTube. The song, which showcases diamond robbery and features top model Nidhi Sunil in a sultry and sexy avatar along side Yo Yo Honey Singh, raises the temperature and may draw a lot of viewers. The song also features three top rappers, Phenon the Don, Alistair, and Sean. In fact, fresh and peppy, Makhna is the first Indian song to be shot in Cuba, Havana, the makers said in a release.

A romantic track, Makhna is composed by Singhsta, the vocalist of R&B group. The female part of the song is sung by singer Neha Kakkar. Yo Yo Honey Singh collaborated with T-series for his several hits before. And the collaboration continued with Makhna. Hopefully the tie would spell magic for both Honey Singh and Tseries yet again.