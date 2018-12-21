PM Narendra Modi visits Statue of Unity to pay tribute to Sardar Patel : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Gujarat to attend the annual conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police. Modi arrived at the Vadodara airport in the morning, where he was received by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, a state government release said.

From the airport, Modi left for the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Narmada district to attend the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs. The venue for the meet is a ‘tent-city’ set up near the 182-metre tall statue dedicated to country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The three-day event began on Thursday in the presence of Union home minister Rajnath Singh. Before heading for the conference, Modi visited the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, which he had unveiled on 31 October. Modi also paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel. The prime minister tweeted that the discussions at the DGPs/IGPs conference would strengthen the country’s “security apparatus”. He said in the tweet:

Reached Kevadia in Gujarat for the Conference of DGPs/IGPs. Looking forward to fruitful deliberations that will strengthen our security apparatus. pic.twitter.com/opobcr3CPG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2018