Rahul Easwar Gets Bail with Strict Conditions

Kochi: Ayyappa Seva Worker Rahul Easwar has finally got bail. He was arrested a few days ago for violating the conditions of the bail and he has been allowed bail a second time with strict conditions. Rahul Cannot enter Pamba for two months and has to be present at Pathanamthitta Police station and put his signature.

Earlier, it was Ranni Nyayalaya court which issued an order to cancel Rahul’s bail and arrest him for violating the conditions of bail. Last Saturday, Rahul did not arrive to sign in the station. Police had submitted a report on Court regarding this and this lead to his arrest.