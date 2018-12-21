Ramesh Chennithala Sends a Strong Message to NSS

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has lashed out at NSS for their association with ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’- BJP’s counter movement against Kerala Government’s Women Wall. Ramesh said that he doesn’t agree with NSS’s exhortation to take part in Ayyappa Jyothi. He also added that people who believe in secularity should not take part in Ayyappa Jyothi.

The leader of Opposition has already given instructions to party members to not take part in Women wall and Ayyappa Jyothi.