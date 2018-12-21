KeralaLatest News

Ramesh Chennithala Sends a Strong Message to NSS

Dec 21, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has lashed out at NSS for their association with ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’- BJP’s counter movement against Kerala Government’s Women Wall. Ramesh said that he doesn’t agree with NSS’s exhortation to take part in Ayyappa Jyothi. He also added that people who believe in secularity should not take part in Ayyappa Jyothi.

The leader of Opposition has already given instructions to party members to not take part in Women wall and Ayyappa Jyothi.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 9, 2018, 04:33 pm IST

Rs. 5 billion defamation suit against Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan

UAV
Apr 14, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

Indian Navy’s unmanned aircraft crashes

Aug 17, 2018, 10:37 pm IST

Urban private school children of 9 in 10 can’t read English

Questions to ask before getting married
Apr 8, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

Questions to Ask Before You Get Married

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close