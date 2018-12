The rupee fell by 37 paise to 70.07 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows.

Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 69 paise to close at 69.70 against the US dollar.The 30-share index fell 31 points to trade at 36,399. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty was trading 12 points lower at 10,939.